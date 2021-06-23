Toxic foam floats on surface of Yamuna in Delhi

A layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on Wednesday morning. Before this, the toxic foam was seen floating over the river on April 6 and 20.

At that time, the environmentalists had said that the frothing could be because of the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria.

The foam at the Yamuna river made global headlines in 2019 when the devotees of Chhat puja were seen standing in waist-deep toxic forth in the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj.

When inquired about the incident, experts said that the formation of forth was a common thing in the Yamuna but has increased in the last five to six years.

The Delhi government chalked out a nine-point action plan earlier this year to reduce frothing in the Yamuna river, which is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river.

The state government on June 14 also banned the sale, storage, transportation, and marketing of soaps and detergents not complying to the latest BIS parameters to curb pollution in the river.

The Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC)'s, which was set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in July 2018, recommendations, made in January, were accepted by the tribunal. The YMC had suggested directing the government to issue an order "prohibiting sale, storage and transportation and marketing of detergents which do not conform to the revised BIS standards".

The NGT has also directed to initiate an awareness campaign to educate about the harmful effects of using substandard soaps and detergents.

High phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households is the main reason leading to the formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna river, PTI quoted an official of the Central Pollution Control Board as saying.

"A large number of unbranded detergents are also used in households and dyeing industries. The wastewater containing high phosphate content reach the river through untapped drains," he said, reported PTI.

These detergents and other organic matter get deposited in the riverbed when the river is flowing at its normal pace but when the water falls from height on reaching a barrage, it causes turbulence and churning resulting in the formation of the froth.

