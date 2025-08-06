Traffic advisory for PM’s event in central Delhi between 5pm to 9pm

Traffic restrictions will be in place for vehicular movement on the C-Hexagon, also known as the India Gate Circle, the Kartavya Path, and the adjoining roads during Wednesday evening peak hours due to diversions that will be in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address at the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan, Delhi traffic police officers said. The traffic advisory asked commuters to avoid Janpath, Mansingh Road, Maulana Azad Road and surrounding areas. (HT photo)

The traffic police have issued an advisory, detailing the roads and routes where traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed from 5pm to 9pm on Wednesday. They have posted the traffic advisory through their social media handles.

“Traffic movement will be affected in and around Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon on 06.08.2025, Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm due to a special event. Avoid Janpath, Mansingh Road, Maulana Azad Road and surrounding areas. Follow diversion points and traffic regulations. Use public transport to reduce congestion,” the traffic police posted on “X”, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the advisory, motorists should avoid using Janpath and surrounding areas, including Maulana Azad Road roundabout, Mansingh Road and its roundabout, Maulana Azad Road, Rajender Prasad Road and its roundabout, and Jaswant Singh Road roundabout.

No vehicles will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Janpath, Mansingh Road, C-Hexagon and the surrounding areas. Vehicles found parked on the above mentioned roads will be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. The towed vehicles will be parked in the traffic pit in front of Bhairon Mandir on the Bhairon Marg, said a senior traffic police officer.

“Commuters should avoid Pragati Maidan tunnels leading towards India Gate. They are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above mentioned roads and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a smooth journey. Those travelling towards interstate bus terminals (ISBTs), railway stations or airports are advised to plan their travel carefully and allow sufficient time,” the advisory read.

To be sure, traffic remains heavy on the C-Hexagon and some of its connecting radials such as Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Shahjahan Road and Akbar Road during the morning and evening peak hours as thousands of motorists, especially office-goers used the routes to travel to their destinations within the city and in the NCR towns such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. The special traffic arrangements during the evening rush hours may cause inconvenience to the commuters and would delay their travel time.