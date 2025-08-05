Centre clears final stretch of Pragati Maidan corridor, work to resume after year-long halt

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has granted approval to resume work on the Bhairon Marg underpass—Underpass No. 5—the final piece of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project. Work on the underpass had stalled in 2023 after flooding from the Yamuna caused structural damage to the site. (PTI)

The underpass is crucial for completing the loop of the corridor and alleviating chronic traffic snarls near Bhairon Marg and Ring Road. Work on the underpass had stalled in 2023 after flooding from the Yamuna caused structural damage to the site. In response, the public works department (PWD) prepared a revised action plan, which has now received clearance from the central government.

In its communication, MoHUA endorsed several critical steps proposed by PWD to revive and complete the project. These include immediate grouting under the box structures to stabilise soil and prevent further settlement, stitching of boxes beneath the railway embankment to strengthen the track and ensure structural safety, and adopting a cast-in-situ construction method with revised height parameters deemed most feasible in the current scenario.

However, the ministry has made it clear that no additional funds will be sanctioned, and a third-party quality check will be mandatory. HT has seen a copy of the communication.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma welcomed the clearance, calling it a step towards transparency and accountability. “Every rupee spent on infrastructure must yield public value, and I am glad this solution protects both engineering integrity and financial responsibility. We thank MoHUA for their support. Execution is now our priority—delay is not an option,” he said.

Verma visited the project site on July 7. An official from his office said PWD has been instructed to start the approved work immediately and submit weekly progress reports. “The project will be completed within the previously sanctioned budget,” the official added.

The main tunnel and five of the six underpasses in the Pragati Maidan corridor became operational two years ago to improve connectivity between Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, and Mathura Road. Underpass 5 remains the missing link: a 110-metre stretch connecting Bhairon Marg to Ring Road. Of this, 82 metres have already been completed, including a two-lane carriageway from ITO to Bhairon Marg. The remaining 28 metres—located under a railway embankment—was where construction had stalled.

Following the setback, PWD enlisted experts from IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to carry out a technical evaluation. Based on their recommendations, the underpass design was scaled down. “The original three-lane design with a 5.5-metre clearance will now be replaced with a two-lane underpass, 3.9 metres in height and 6.25 metres in width, suitable only for light motor vehicles,” said a senior PWD official.

Once completed, the underpass will re-establish a vital directional link between Bhairon Marg and Ring Road, relieving one of central Delhi’s most clogged traffic points. The PWD also plans to install digital signage and height barriers to restrict the entry of heavy vehicles.