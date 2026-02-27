Traffic around New Delhi Railway Station to be disrupted for fortnight

New Delhi The traffic police advised travellers to plan their journey in advance to avoid missing their trains. (Representative photo)

Excavation work by the Delhi Jal Board on Chelmsford Road near Paharganj and the closure of one carriageway of Asaf Ali Road (towards Ajmeri Gate) until March 12, as part of a redevelopment plan, started disrupting traffic movement on roads around the New Delhi Railway Station and is set to continue for the next fortnight, the Delhi Traffic Police said in two separate advisories on Thursday.

The traffic police advised travellers to plan their journey in advance to avoid missing their trains.

According to the first advisory, digging work on the Chelmsford Road on the New Delhi Railway station’s Paharganj side began on Thursday, after the DJB secured approval for the restoration of a settled sewer line. The excavation work will continue till March 5.

“During that period, vehicular movement on the Chelmsford Road and its adjoining and connecting roads is likely to remain affected and partially restricted due to the excavation work. The other affected stretches will be Munjia Chowk and the roads connecting the railway station’s Paharganj side,” said deputy commissioner of police (central range traffic) Nishant Gupta.

In the second advisory, the traffic police said that the carriageway of Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, via Delite Cinema, will remain closed until March 12 due to construction work at Turkman Gate as part of the railway station redevelopment project.

“Traffic on Asaf Ali Road is likely to remain affected and partially restricted due to the construction work for a fortnight. Motorists are requested to kindly take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Commuters desiring to go to Delhi Gate Chowk from Hamdard Chowk or Kamla Market roundabout may take Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg and Delhi Gate Chowk. Those travelling from Guru Nanak Chowk may take Mirdard Chowk and then Mirdard Marg to reach the BZA Marg and then reach Delhi Gate,” DCP Gupta said.

The traffic police said that besides the Asaf Ali Road, Chaman Lal Marg will also face high traffic volume.