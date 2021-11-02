Traffic disrupted as auto catches fire at south Delhi’s Yusuf Sarai market

Traffic was briefly disrupted on Monday morning at Yusuf Sarai market near Hauz Khas in south Delhi after an auto-rickshaw went up in flames on the road. The driver of the three-wheeler had a narrow escape as he stopped the vehicle and got out on hearing some noise coming from the rear of the auto, the police said.

The police said around 11.30am, auto driver Mahender,62, was driving after refilling CNG in his vehicle. As he reached near Yusuf Sarai market, he heard a popping sound from the rear of the auto. Mahender stopped the auto to check the problem. Suddenly, the auto caught fire. He tried to douse the blaze but failed. The flames engulfed the entire engine, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

“No physical harm to any person was reported. The cause of the fire was established as a technical fault in the auto,” she said.

The police said that traffic movement was disturbed for some minutes but it was restored after the fire was doused and the burnt vehicle was removed from the road.