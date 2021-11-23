Train officers to protect trees: Delhi HC to govt, police

The Delhi high court has asked the Delhi government and police to sensitise and train officers to protect trees in the city.

Justice Najmi Waziri, in an order of November 18, noted that although two workshops were conducted by the Delhi government on the need to preserve forest and trees, the same were not sufficient for the 164 police stations in the city.

“Let GNCTD (Delhi government) and the Delhi Police look into the matter and ensure due compliance regarding sensitization and training of officers and personnel who in the first instance is to ensure the protection of trees,” the judge said.

The court, while hearing a plea concerning the rampant cutting of fully grown trees to facilitate large-scale construction in an area under the jurisdiction of Mehrauli police station, said the felling of trees and the construction could not have escaped the attention of the local police as well as that of the authorities concerned.

The petitioner, through its counsel KC Mittal, contended that about 50 fully grown trees were cut from the land in question by certain individuals, without any permission from the tree officer, to make space for large-scale construction.

Mittal argued that the construction activity was unauthorised, according to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

While the petitioner claimed that the construction was still ongoing, the SDMC assured that all construction at the site has been stopped since it was in breach of the building by-laws.

The civic body said a letter was also issued to the station house officer concerned earlier in the month. The court was also informed that the notices were issued to the related persons and the demolition has been fixed for November 25.

The court asked the SHO to provide requisite assistance to the SDMC in carrying out the demolition and directed that authorities file their responses to the plea.

The judge said it was a matter of record that in terms of an order passed in February, in another plea, the court had directed that all governmental agencies and authorities in Delhi be imparted training by the Delhi government on the need to preserve forests and trees and agencies were to be made aware of the orders passed by this court as well as by the National Green Tribunal.

The matter will next be heard on November 26.