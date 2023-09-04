ITBP commandos to give extra firepower to G20 security detail in Delhi

Trained commandos of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) armed with long-range weapons will be deployed with over 100 police control room (PCR) vans to tackle any untoward incidents during the G20 Summit on September 9-10, police officers aware of the development said on Monday.

Security personnel conduct anti-sabotage checks at Lodhi Road on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The 100-odd PCR vans with ITBP commandos will be part of a 475-strong contingent of PCR vans that the Delhi Police has dedicated to the security arrangements for the G20 Summit, officers said. Each will have one ITBP commando, in addition to the vehicle’s in-charge — who will be of the rank of inspector or assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) — along with a gunman and the vehicle’s driver.

These PCR vans will be positioned in New Delhi and the southwest police district — around the Pragati Maidan complex, the event’s main venue, as well as other strategic locations such as the hotels where the dignitaries will be staying, the officers said. “ITBP commandos are trained in handling terror strikes and other emergency situations such as the arrival of flash mobs around the place of their deployment. They will act as our strike teams and will respond quickly to calls received regarding any terror attack or other emergency situation. It’s part of our counterterror measures. Their presence will also boost the confidence of police personnel deployed in the patrol vans,” said special commissioner of police (operations) RP Upadhyay.

At present, Delhi Police has a fleet of 802 PCR vans fitted with GPS navigation, with their location monitored at the central police control and command room. Each van has at least three personnel in 12-hour shifts.

Upadhyay said apart from the 475 PCR vans, the remaining vans will be kept on standby mode and would be used in case any urgent situation.

An officer said, “The personnel deployed in the PCR vans have already undergone various training programs such as English speaking, soft skills, anger management, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Each van has the provision of life saving equipment such as fire extinguisher and first-aid box.”

In addition, the Delhi Police will also deploy 32 Parakram vans, mandated for anti-terror and other operations warranting an armed response. Each Parakram van has a trained Delhi Police commando armed with long range sophisticated weapons such as MP5 and AK-47 rifles, apart from stun guns and special batons to neutralise terror suspects even in close combat, along with body-worn cameras and anti-ballistic goggles.

