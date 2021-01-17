Traffic restrictions in New Delhi for R-Day rehearsals between Sunday and Thursday
Traffic in parts of Lutyens’ will be affected on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to facilitate Republic Day rehearsals, the traffic police department said.
“The route for the rehearsals will be from Vijay Chowk to C-Hexagon via Rajpath and there will be restricted traffic crossings at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Mansingh Road and Rajpath-C Hexagon,” said Manish Kumar Agrawal, joint commissioner of traffic police.
He said that Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to India Gate — will also remain closed for traffic during this period.
The traffic police will deploy a large number of its personnel to divert traffic in view of these restrictions.
Agrawal said that motorists should expect congestion and restrictions on these routes between 9am to noon on these four days and should avoid taking these routes.
On Sunday, slow down and congestion is expected in New Delhi, Central Delhi and west Delhi from morning to evening as a Nagar Kirtan on the occasion of the birth of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji is being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. “Like every year, the procession will begin at 9.30am and will culminate at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sahib in Hari Nagar,” said MS Randhawa, additional commissioner of traffic police.
Buses passing through New Delhi area will be diverted from different points, the officer said and advised motorists to avoid the route being taken by the procession.
Meanwhile, the police commissioner, SN Shrivastava, reviewed the Republic Day security preparations and arrangements at the farmers’ agitation in view of the law and order situation in Delhi. “He also took a stock of the pending cases of sexual crimes against children and overall offences against women. He advised the top police officers of the districts to seek help of crime teams for investigations of all serious cases,” said a police officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Traffic restrictions in New Delhi for R-Day rehearsals between Sun and Thurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will set an example that the vaccine is safe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One small jab, a giant leap for Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air ‘severe’ despite improved wind speeds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi zoo reports first bird flu death, doubles down on safety measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RML resident docs raise concerns over Covaxin shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine drive kicks off in national capital, 53% turn out for jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Delhi health workers felt slight tightness in chest after Covid shot: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu confirmed in owl found dead in Delhi zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't pay heed to rumours, listen to experts on Covid-19 vaccines, says Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanitation worker becomes 1st person to receive Covid-19 vaccine jab in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The singer confesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koli held guilty in 12th Nithari murder case, employer Pandher acquitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Chinese nationals among 12 nabbed for defrauding ‘thousands’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sale resumes after brief pause, traders say demand low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox