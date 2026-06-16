Tughlakabad fire: A 50,000 loan dispute that led to deadly arson

A six-month-old dispute over a loaned amount of ₹50,000 and a scooter between cousins spiralled into a deadly act of revenge that ended with three innocent lives lost in a fire in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension last week, according to police investigations.

Narrow lanes lined with overhead wires near the residential building in Tughlakabad Extension, where three people were killed in a massive fire. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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According to three police officials aware of the case details, the saga began in February as repeated demands by a 27-year-old woman named Sarita for the return of money she had lent to her boyfriend’s cousin – 30-year-old Deepak Kumar – eventually snowballed into an arson conspiracy.

Investigators said the dispute escalated after Sarita complained to her boyfriend, Niranjan, that Deepak had failed to return ₹50,000 she had lent him despite months of requests. Sarita allegedly told Niranjan that the money could have helped secure his release on bail from jail earlier. Niranjan, who was released on bail in May in a criminal case, then confronted Deepak, the officers cited above said.

Police said Niranjan demanded either the money or Deepak’s scooter, which had been purchased three years ago for ₹1.5 lakh. Deepak refused both. During the confrontation, he also allegedly warned Niranjan to stay away from Sarita, claiming she was “not a good person” and was using him.

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{{^usCountry}} “The remarks angered Niranjan and widened the rift between the cousins,” said a senior police officer familiar with the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The remarks angered Niranjan and widened the rift between the cousins,” said a senior police officer familiar with the probe. {{/usCountry}}

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Within days, police allege, Niranjan hatched a plan with his brother Rajkumar, Sarita and Rajkumar’s 17-year-old girlfriend to burn Deepak’s scooter. Investigators said the teenager was chosen to carry out the act because the group believed she would face the least legal consequences if caught.

In the early hours of June 12, the people cited above said the minor told police that she entered the building where Deepak lived, and allegedly set the scooter on fire after pouring petrol on it. The flames spread rapidly through the ground-floor parking, where several two-wheelers were parked. The blaze soon engulfed the building, filling stairwells and upper floors with thick smoke. Three residents with no connection to the dispute — 70-year-old Sushila Devi, her 28-year-old grandson Pankaj Pandey and 20-year-old granddaughter Soni — died in the fire.

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The investigation initially treated the incident as an accidental fire, possibly caused by a short circuit. However, CCTV footage recovered from the area changed the direction of the probe. The footage showed a figure with her face covered by a dupatta entering the building shortly before the fire and leaving moments later.

Investigators identified the girl and subsequently traced the conspiracy. Police said she had been dropped near the building by Sarita on a scooter before carrying out the act.

“The petrol used to burn the scooter was siphoned from Sarita’s own scooter,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

“The accused told us that their intention was to take revenge on Deepak because he was neither returning the money nor giving up his scooter. However, the fire quickly spread from the targeted vehicle to other parked two-wheelers and then through the building. Three people who had nothing to do with the dispute lost their lives,” Tiwari said.

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“I was unable to repay the loan from Sarita because I had been jobless for the past three-four months. Sarita and my cousins were endlessly harassing me for the money. Around a week before the fire, Sarita had come to my house to confront me. I told her to never come to my house. I even blocked her and my cousins on my phone. They took revenge by setting my scooter on fire. My wife is battling for her life at hospital due to the fire,” Deepak told HT.

On Sunday, police arrested Sarita, Niranjan and Rajkumar, while the minor was apprehended under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Investigators said all three adult accused have criminal histories. Niranjan, who lives in Navjeevan Camp near Govindpuri, is listed as a “bad character” at Govindpuri police station and has previously been booked in 11 cases involving murder, attempted murder, robbery, and firing. Rajkumar and Deepak, police said, have also faced robbery-related cases in the past.

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Sarita has no criminal record, but investigators said residents in her Govindpuri neighbourhood described her as an aggressive woman who frequently invoked Niranjan’s name during disputes.

Following the arrests of the three accused and apprehension of the minor, police added charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, attempt to commit culpable homicide, mischief by fire and lurking house-trespass by night to the FIR.