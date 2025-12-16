Two four-horned antelopes (chausingha) died at the Delhi Zoo last week, with two remaining of them now under quarantine and surveillance. The information has been confirmed by two officials at the zoo, however, the administration did not officially comment. Two antelopes die at Delhi Zoo, rabies suspected

A zoo official said the deaths – which took place on Thursday and Friday – were unexpected and sudden. However, the possibility of rabies is not being ruled out.

“While one death occurred at the enclosure, a second happened after the antelope was shifted for treatment. Presence of foam at the mouth indicates rabies as a possible cause. However, the postmortem report will confirm the exact reason of the death,” the official said.

In 2016, a rabies outbreak was reported among chital (spotted deer), with over 30 dead over a brief period. “A mongoose bite was suspected as the cause then. A similar reason is being looked into now,” the first official said.

A second official also confirmed the deaths, stating the zoo is looking at rabies, possibly from rats. “Two chausingha have died in recent days. Rat poison is also now being used in the premises to kill rats, therefore its role is also being looked into,” the official said.

The four-horned antelope is protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act (amended), 2022 and is native to central, south and western India, along with a small population in Nepal.

Established in 1959, the zoo houses 96 different species of animals, birds, and reptiles and is spread across an area of 176 acres.