Two arrested for shooting man dead ‘by mistake’ in Delhi

Police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly “missing their target” and killing an auto driver (32), outside a meat shop at North Ghonda near Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, said officials.

The main suspect — Sahil (goes by first name) (28) — often got into fights with one Aman (26) while exercising at a gym in North Ghonda. Aman thus planned to kill Aman with the help of his cousin Saif Ali (26), and had been involved in an attempt to murder and two robbery cases earlier, said police.

“On Tuesday, Sahil asked Aman to meet him in Subhash Mohalla to ‘settle their differences’. On Aman’s arrival, Sahil started an argument with him, and his cousin Ali opened fire at the former. Ali missed the target and it hit one auto driver Shahzad Alam, following which the suspects escaped,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP (northeast). The auto driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. The two were arrested from near the Loni-Delhi border on Thursday, said police.