Two arrested for thrashing man to death in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

A 40-year-old man was thrashed to death on Sunday in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar allegedly by three men who wanted to avenge the assault and humiliation of one of them around seven months ago, police said.

Two of the alleged attackers were arrested after the investigating team scanned footage from over 100 CCTV cameras to identify the suspects. The prime suspect is on the run and is suspected to have fled to his native place in Nepal, the police said.

Senior police officers said the deceased, identified by his first name as Mangal, also hailed from Nepal. He was working as a watchman and living with his family in Sadar Bazar area. The family members of the prime suspect, identified as Devender, also live in the same neighbourhood, police said.

“Devender was enraged with Mangal and his family members as they had assaulted him and his father over some petty quarrel. As the assault happened in public, Devender felt humiliated and decided to settle the score. He included his two associates -- Sonu and Gopal -- in his revenge plan. Sonu also bore a grudge against Mangal because he was arrested in a theft case on the latter’s complaint some weeks ago,” said a senior police officer, who asked not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said on February 27, around 5 am, Mangal’s son Bhuwan found his father bleeding and unconscious on the road near Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar. He rushed his father to Lady Hardinge hospital from where the police were informed.

Mangal had multiple injuries to his head, nose, mouth and eyes, suggesting that he was assaulted.

“A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Sadar Bazar police station and investigation was taken up. Mangal succumbed to injuries the next day. Accordingly, the case was converted to one of murder. We identified the suspects and have arrested two of them over the past two days,” said the officer.