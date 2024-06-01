 Two bike-borne men arrested after gunfight in Delhi for threatening realtor | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Two bike-borne men arrested after gunfight in Delhi for threatening realtor

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Jun 02, 2024 05:44 AM IST

One of the assailants suffered a bullet injury below his waist and was admitted to a nearby government hospital

Two bike-borne suspects who allegedly opened fire outside the office of a property dealer in Mohan Garden on Friday were arrested after a chase and gunfight with police in Jafarpur Kalan on Saturday when they returned to the scene to demand extortion, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that at 4 pm on Friday, the Mohan Garden police station got a call about a firing incident outside the office of “Tony Properties” at Jain Road. (Representational image)
One of the assailants suffered a bullet injury below his waist and was admitted to a nearby government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said. He has been identified as Virpal Vicky, 20, from Rohtak, Haryana. The second suspect was identified as Ankit Kumar, 22, also from Rohtak.

Police, however, did not clarify whether the suspects belonged to a gang. Police have recovered at least two firearms with cartridges, and the motorcycle the two suspects were riding at the time of the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that at 4 pm on Friday, the Mohan Garden police station got a call about a firing incident outside the office of “Tony Properties” at Jain Road. A police team reached the scene and during enquiry, it was learnt that two unidentified men riding a bike committed the firing and fled. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the law was registered and multiple teams were tasked to identify and apprehend the suspects.

“The suspects returned to Mohan Garden on Saturday and again fired at the realtor’s office before dropping the extortion demand note. Another case was registered in the matter and the teams began looking for the suspects. They located the suspects in Jafarpur Kalan and chased them. The miscreants opened fire at the police party despite being asked to surrender. Our personnel returned fire in self-defence and one of the suspects was shot below his waist. He was arrested along with his associate,” the DCP added.

The incident took place after two members of the Himanshu Bhau gang on May 6 fired indiscriminately at Fusion Cars, a used car showroom in Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, after handing over a threat note. At least seven people, including the showroom owner, were injured in the firing. A day later, the businessman received a call from fugitive gangster, Himanshu Bhau, who is currently in Portugal, demanding 5 crore as extortion.

News / Cities / Delhi / Two bike-borne men arrested after gunfight in Delhi for threatening realtor
