Fixing windows at Delhi flat, two men fall to death

Two construction workers died on Wednesday, after allegedly falling from the third floor of a building in New Delhi’s Gole Market, police said.

The spot where the two men fell from the top of the building at Shyam Niwas, Bhai Veer Singh Lane in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The police said that the floor, owned by the wife of a political leader, was rented out to one M/S Kriya Communications Private Limited.

Pranav Tayal, the deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said that a police control room (PCR) call was received on Wednesday evening, wherein the caller informed that two people fell from the third floor of a building during construction at Shyam Niwas in Gole Market.

“When the police reached the spot, both were found lying unconscious there. They were identified as Banwari Lal of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh and Bharat Singh of Atrauli in UP. They were immediately taken to hospital. While Lal died at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital during treatment, Singh was declared brought dead at Lady Hardinge Medical College hospital,” he said.

Tayal added that during investigation, it came to light that the third floor is owned by Anupama Saroj Singh, wife of Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, and was rented out to M/S Kriya Communications Private Limited.

When contacted, a representative of the tenant company said that the window eaves of the third floor were being repaired, for which the company had hired one Mohan Lal as contractor. “He had brought both the workers with him. We have informed the deceased’s family about this incident. Our management has decided to give some ex-gratia to the deceased’s families,” he said, asking not to be named.

The DCP said that a case has been registered in this connection at Mandir Marg police station and investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, Anurag Bhadauria said, “The portion is leased out under a proper agreement. We have nothing to do with the unfortunate incident”.