New parking lot in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to open this month

One of the biggest multilevel parking site in Delhi, which is expected to help decongest Chandni Chowk area, is likely to be opened by the end of this month, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials overseeing the project said on Wednesday. The project is expected to have space for more than 2,338 vehicles in the heart of Old Delhi. (HT Photo)

A senior municipal official said that the construction of a parking-cum-shopping complex on Gandhi Maidan, near Chandni Chowk, is complete, and the private developer has applied for a completion certificate. “We are planning to start operations by June-end,” the official said asking not to be named.

The ambitious project was aimed at providing parking space for more than 2,338 vehicles in the heart of old Delhi, which has a number of wholesale and retail markets. It is one of the most congested spaces in the Capital with an acute shortage of parking space.

The nine-storey structure was made at the Gandhi Maidan with a 150,000 square feet floor area. The building complex, developed in collaboration with private a company, will have separate space for retail shops and a food court.

A second MCD official said the six levels over the ground will house the parking lot and the three underground floors will have commercial space.

Sanjay Bhargava, president, Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said they have been pursuing the authorities since 2009 to finish the project. “This parking will be a game changer in terms of easy vehicular access to Chandni Chowk market area. Thousands of visitors will be able to park their vehicles here and access the market . Now that project is nearing completion, agencies should also improve improvement of HC Sen Marg to improve access to parking lot,” he added.

The construction work on the site began in June 2019, but then it faced multiple delays. “Work stopped after the Supreme Court ordered ban on construction activities on November 4, 2019 due to rising air pollution. The ban was lifted in February 2020. Again, in March 2020, work was hit by the nationwide lockdown in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Labour shortage also delayed work ,” the second MCD official said.

Jatin Goel, director, Omaxe Group -- the firm which is developing the project -- said enhanced parking in Chandni Chowk will make the market more accessible to the shoppers and visitors.

The project is also linked with the Chandni Chowk pedestrianization and redevelopment initiative by the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation.

The MCD is also likely to operationalise a stack parking at Nigambodh Ghat by month-end. MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the parking lot on Wednesday. The parking can accommodate 95 cars.

“The completion of this parking project will provide relief to the visitors to Nigam Bodh Ghat,” the second MCD official said.

