Two critically hurt after being hit by truck on Dwarka e-way

Gurugram: Two people were critically injured and one of them lost a limb after a speeding truck rammed into a bike taxi on a service lane of the Dwarka expressway, near Sector-110, police said on Saturday.

Investigators identified the injured men as Rajesh Giri, 32, who was the owner of the bike taxi and his pillion as Satish Kumar, 44.

Kumar works in a factory in Jaipur and had gone to Sector-109 in the city to meet a friend. He had booked the taxi from there to reach Khyala in West Delhi, when the accident took place between 10.20pm and 10.30pm on June 30.

Investigators said that soon after the bike taxi reached pillar number 32-33, the truck hit them. They said that Giri suffered from multiple fractures while Kumar’s left leg was severed above the knee.

A senior police officer said that the duo was knocked unconscious at the spot. “Kumar lost a lot of blood from wounds on his hands, legs and from a head injury,” he said.

“Almost 10 minutes after the accident, two men in a car spotted the duo lying in a pool of blood with a mangled motorcycle nearby,” he said.

According to the police, the two men took them in their car and rushed them to a nearby hospital but doctors asked them to take them elsewhere following which they took the victims to another private hospital in Sector-23, Palam Vihar.

Ankit Kumar, the injured passenger’s brother-in-law, said that the doctors had to amputate his left leg as it was badly injured. “He had lost blood and doctors had told us that his survival chances were bleak,” he said adding, that hospital bills had gone up to ₹11 lakh, which the family were trying to pay by borrowing money from relatives and neighbours.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, station house officer of the Bajghera police station, said that the condition of both the men was serious. “Giri was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for his fractures. However, his family shifted him elsewhere later. We are trying to reach them,” he said.

The SHO said that there was no CCTV camera around the spot due to which the truck driver and his vehicle could not be traced yet.

“We got to know that a Bolero pickup van registered in Gurugram had hit them. We are looking for CCTV footage towards Delhi to trace the complete registration number and arrest its driver,” he added.

Based on the complaint of Kumar’s wife Neeraj, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station on Friday.