Two people, who were arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ protest rally on Republic Day get bail.(PTI)
Two get bail in Republic Day violence case

  Chief metropolitan magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar granted relief to Boota Singh and Gurjot Singh who were granted bail last week in another case related to the violence.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:45 AM IST

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to two people who were arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ protest rally on Republic Day this year.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar granted relief to Boota Singh and Gurjot Singh who were granted bail last week in another case related to the violence.

The court said, “There is no specific role attributed to the accused in violence or other offences qua which the present FIR was registered.”

