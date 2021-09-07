Two held for 10 lakh extortion bid on businessman

The special staff of Dwarka district has arrested two extortionists, who were threatening to kill a businessman and his nephew if he did not pay them ₹10 lakh.

Police said the men called the businessman, Subash Chandra, on phone and also send him threat messages for the past five days, following which a case was registered on Saturday on the businessman’s complaint. A special team was formed to nab the extortionists before they made good on their threat.

“The team worked against time to ensure their arrest before Chandra and his nephew came to any harm. Technical surveillance was mounted on the phone numbers that were used to call up the businessman. the call detail records of several numbers were analysed and informers were deployed to track down the culprits. The police finally zeroed in on the two men and they were arrested from Gurugram,” said Santosh Kumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police, (Dwarka).

The suspects were identified by their first names, Gopal and Jitender. Police said Gopal used to work for Chandra and had an eye on the activities of his employer.

Gopal was heavily in debt and decided to extort money from his employer to clear his debts, police said. He enlisted the help of his friend Jitender, a DJ, who was also in need of money. They both called Chandra and demanded ₹10 lakh and threatened to kill him and his nephew if he failed to pay. The money was being negotiated when police barged in on their hideout, investigating officers said.

Police said further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to ascertain their involvements in other similar cases.