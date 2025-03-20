New Delhi, Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a retired Delhi University professor's house in Ashok Vihar here, an official said on Thursday. Two held for armed robbery at retired DU professor's house in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Suraj alias Akhil , and Sachin , both residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar, he said.

The incident took place on February 17 when a group of armed intruders looted gold and silver jewellery, cash, mobile phones, and a car from the retired professor's house after tying up the victims and threatening them at gunpoint, he said.

Police said the suspects abandoned the stolen car near Wazirpur and hired a cab to escape. CCTV footage from the crime scene helped in their identification.

Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, police tracked the accused to Gautam Budh Nagar and conducted raids at their hideouts, he added.

Suraj was apprehended near Crossing Republic Mall in Ghaziabad, following which Sachin was nabbed from Gautam Budh Nagar, the police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the robbery was planned with the help of Sachin’s girlfriend, who worked as a domestic help in the retired professor's house, the official said.

She had allegedly provided information about the valuables and helped the accused gain entry to the house, he said.

The accused held the victims hostage, tied them with torn bedsheets, and looted the house before fleeing in the retired professor's car, the police said.

Suraj has 17 case, including robbery and attempt to murder, registered against him while Sachin is involved in 14 cases, they said.

The police said they have recovered a portion of the stolen items, including a gold chain, silver coins, silver bowls, and cash worth ₹8,200. The stolen car has also been seized.

The accused have been booked under Section 31 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway to trace their absconding associates, the official added.

