New Delhi

A case of murder was registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station. (Representative photo)

Two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death their 18-year-old neighbour, who worked as a food delivery executive, in south Delhi’s Dakshinpuri near Ambedkar Nagar last Friday night, following an altercation, police said on Tuesday.

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Interrogation of the arrested men revealed that they suspected the delivery person of stealing petrol from their motorcycles, the police said.

“When they confronted him on Friday night, an altercation broke out among them. One of them brought a knife from his house and stabbed him, killing him on the spot,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30pm on Friday and they learnt about the crime after the Ambedkar Nagar police station received a call regarding the stabbing incident. Upon reaching the scene, police personnel learnt that an injured man had already been rushed to a nearby hospital, where attending doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim was identified as Krishna Raushan, who lived with his family and worked for a food aggregator, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case of murder was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Ambedkar Nagar police station. Police said the investigating team identified the accused as Rahul and Rahul Tomar, both in their 30s and living in the victim’s neighbourhood. The suspects were both absconding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case of murder was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Ambedkar Nagar police station. Police said the investigating team identified the accused as Rahul and Rahul Tomar, both in their 30s and living in the victim’s neighbourhood. The suspects were both absconding. {{/usCountry}}

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“Investigators conducted raids at their possible hideouts and arrested them from a forested area near Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday. They confessed to the crime. The knife used in the murder was also recovered from them,” a police officer familiar with the case said.

Police said the two arrested men were momo vendors. The two told investigators they were drunk when the altercation broke out between them and Roshan, during which they allegedly stabbed him.