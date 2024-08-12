Two key roads in central Delhi sink in, cordoned off for traffic

Rains on Monday morning led to the damage of two road stretches in New Delhi — one near the Mandi House roundabout and the second near the Windsor Place roundabout — officials aware of the matter said. The damaged section of the road at Windsor Place. (HT Photo)

At both sites, surface level had visibly sunk, and though both locations were filled with debris and sand, but remained unrepaired, officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police posted on X: “Traffic may be affected on Windsor Palace roundabout in front of Ashoka road from C hexagon due to damage of sewer pipeline… Traffic may be affected on Mandi house round about in front of Sikandara road due to damage of sewage and road damage. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.”

The development came on a day that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) partially shut for a month one carriageway of Ashoka Road to carry out repair work on damaged sewer lines that run underneath the road. The 1km stretch from the Jaswant Singh Marg roundabout to Windsor Place roundabout has been closed for traffic after two cave-ins on the road — on July 7 and on July 10.

A traffic police officer said permission has been granted for undertaking repair work at both damaged sites. “We will make adequate personnel deployment at the damaged sites to help undertake repair work and to ensure smooth diversions,” the officer said.