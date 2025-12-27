Search
Two killed, one injured in two separate stabbing incidents in south and northeast Delhi

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 04:42 am IST

In the second incident, police arrested Suheb for allegedly stabbing to death Sooraj near a medical store in Welcome’s Z-block following an altercation over a personal dispute.

Two men, including a 20-year-old housekeeping staff of a play school in west Delhi, were killed and another was injured in two separate stabbing incidents in south and northeast Delhi between Thursday night and Friday morning, police said.

In south Delhi’s Moti Bagh, the housekeeping staff was killed and his 20-year-old neighbour was injured. The case is unsolved, said police. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shadab alias Suheb, 27-year-old, was arrested in the second incident which claimed life of a man, in his 20s, at Welcome in northeast Delhi.

Sharing details of the Moti Bagh case, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said that the South Campus police station received a medico-legal certificate of a man at 8.14 am on Friday. It was learnt that the victim, Kushal (single name),20, was brought to the hospital by his father Manoj at about 7.15 am.

“Another injured person, identified as Karthik,20, was also admitted to the hospital with stab wounds. He is undergoing treatment. Kushal and Karthik were residents of Shastri Market slums. We are trying to ascertain if they stabbed each other or were attacked by someone else,” DCP added.

In the second case, the police arrested Suheb for allegedly stabbing to death Sooraj, who was known to him, near a medical store in Welcome’s Z-block following an altercation over a personal dispute. The Welcome police station was informed about the incident at 8.09 pm on Thursday night. Shadab fled the crime scene but was arrested on Friday, said a police officer.

“We are interrogating Shadab to ascertain why he killed Sooraj,” the officer added.

