Two men arrested for killing witness of double murder in Delhi

The Gurugram Police on Friday morning arrested two shooters involved in killing a key witness of a double murder in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh. The arrest was made after an exchange of fire at 4.30am in Sector 99. The shooters have at least six to seven criminal cases, including assault and theft, registered against them in Delhi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two accused are Mohit Jakhad, 29, and Jatin Rajput, 21, both residents of Delhi and carrying a bounty of ₹50,000 each. Crime branch officials said the two had started working fro the Gogi gang in Delhi around eight months back.

Jakhad and Rajput were wanted in the murder case of Neeraj Tehlan who was shot dead inside his car in Najafgarh area at 7.15pm on July 4 this year. The shooters had allegedly pumped more than 20 bullets in his body.

Tehlan, who also had criminal antecedents, was a crucial witness in the murder of two bookies Sonu, 34, and Ashish, 21, (single names) who were shot dead from a point-blank range inside a salon in Najafgarh in February 2024.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they received a tip-off about the accused’s presence following which a joint team intercepted them. “They opened at least six rounds of fire targeting the police teams. In the exchange, the accused and a sub-inspector were injured,” he said.

The officer said that the injured SI and the accused were rushed to Sector-10A civil hospital for treatment.

A stolen motorcycle, two pistols, four live and 13 empty cartridges were recovered from the spot after the encounter.

Officers said the two will be questioned after getting discharged from the hospital. An FIR for murder attempt, obstructing public servant from discharge of his duty and other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against them at Rajendra Park police station.