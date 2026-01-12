Two more arrested in Turkman Gate stone-pelting case; total 18 held

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two more men in connection with the stone-pelting incident reported at Turkman Gate earlier this week, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18, officials said. Security personnel keep vigil during Friday prayers following an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, which triggered violence, near the Turkman Gate area. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

The two accused were identified as Mohd Fahim, 30, a resident of the Turkman Gate area, and Mohd Shehzad, 29, who lives in Chandni Mahal, officers added. Police said the arrests were made using CCTV footage, social media videos of the incident, and mobile dump data analysis.

The stone pelting took place during a demolition drive conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque. On January 7, the civic body carried out an overnight anti-encroachment drive around 2 am following orders from the Delhi High Court. A total of 32 bulldozers were deployed to remove alleged encroachments outside the mosque, including a private diagnostic centre locally referred to as a charitable dispensary and a banquet hall.

Locals protested the demolition, leading to clashes with police. Police used lathis and tear gas shells after protesters allegedly pelted stones. An FIR was registered on Wednesday on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly.

Senior officers said elaborate security arrangements remain in place in sensitive pockets of the Turkman Gate area, with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces. “Drone surveillance and extensive CCTV monitoring are being carried out to keep a close watch on the area. The situation is peaceful and under control,” an officer said.

Police said they are analysing digital evidence and identifying those involved in spreading misinformation and stone pelting, adding that at least 10 social media influencers have been identified. Statements of the five policemen injured in the incident have also been recorded.

Police have named Mohibullah Nadvi in the probe, stating he was present at the site before the demolition and violence. “We had summoned him to join and help us with the probe. But he is not here and hasn’t responded. We will see what further action can be taken,” an officer said.

Security has also been enhanced around the Jama Masjid area as MCD plans surveys of parks and public spaces to check encroachments, police said.