Two puppies found hanging in Dwarka

Two stray puppies were found murdered in an empty plot close to an apartment complex in Dwarka Sector 9 on Wednesday morning, when a 60-year-old woman who used to take care of them went to feed them. Police have registered a case and begun a probe but no arrests have been made so far.

“A case under Section 429 ( Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dwarka South police station. An autopsy of the puppies was conducted,” Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said, adding that efforts are being made to identify and arrest the suspects.

Vanessa Alphonso, 60, a resident of Dwarka Sector 10 and a teacher, said she had been feeding dogs in the area since the lockdown, and the incident took place when the dogs’ mother had been taken away for sterilisation on Tuesday afternoon . “Labourers working at a nearby construction site used to take care of them. But I have been feeding them since the lockdown. On Tuesday evening, I only saw four of the six puppies and thought the other two were playing around. I returned on Wednesday morning and again saw only four of them. But when I looked around the far end of the plot, I saw the other two dead,” she said.

Alphonso said that when she took a closer look, she saw one of the puppies hanging from a tree branch with a nylon rope and the other on the ground. He appeared to be strangulated - his tongue was protruding. The woman immediately called the police, who reached the spot within a few minutes. They took the bodies for an autopsy after which they were handed over to the municipal corporation for burial in accordance with the law.

Alphonso said she suspects several people who are against her feeding the dogs. “We have had several arguments over feeding these dogs. They say dogs bite and chase them but one needs to understand that dogs are territorial and they only act out when they feel threatened. There has never been such a case here,” she said.

Alphonso added that whoever murdered the dogs was aware that their mother was not around to protect them. “I hope police find the culprits soon”.