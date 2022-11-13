Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Badlapur man booked for killing puppy

Badlapur man booked for killing puppy

Published on Nov 13, 2022

By Sajana Nambiar

Badlapur: A man was booked for allegedly killing a puppy for defecating on his residential premises.

As per the complainant, who is a resident of the same locality, a female dog and her four puppies used to wander on the society premises at TV tower, Badlapur (East) since the last two months. The puppies also entered the accused Vikas Mishra’s (45) Bungalow premises. On November 9, around 8.30 am the complainant’s mother found one of the puppies dead.

The complainant enquired the security person on duty and he revealed that Mishra had handed him over the dead puppy asking to move it away from the society.

When the complainant asked the accused about the incident, he revealed that the puppies used to defecate on his residential premises and when he tried removing the puppies using a stick, one puppy got injured and died on the spot.

An animal lover from Badlapur, Swati Gadak, said, “The puppy was hit on the leg and head due to which it died. The remaining puppies are safe.”

A case under Section 428 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against the man.

A police officer said, “An investigation is being carried out by recording the statements of the people present at the time of the incident.”

The dead puppy was later buried on the society premises. The post-mortem report of the puppy will be received after five days.

    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Sunday, November 13, 2022
