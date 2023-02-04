Two seats in each Delhi University course for orphans

The Delhi University’s executive council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the varsity, on Friday approved the introduction of two seats for the admission of orphan students through a supernumerary quota in every course.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the university will admit orphan students both at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. “The seats will be reserved for one male and female student. Students will be exempted from paying fees as well,” said Gupta.

The expenditure incurred for the admission and continuance of study of such students will be met through the University Welfare Fund or College Students’ Welfare Fund.

The university also informed EC members about the setting up of University of Delhi Foundation, a not-for-profit company under Section 8 for fund-raising activity, officials said. The university will initially sanction ₹50 lakh per annum for a period of three years with an annual increment of 5% for sustaining the foundation. The university said that funds will be spent on running the company and as well as for administrative activities, including salary dispersal.

EC members Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar registered their dissent against the varsity’s decision of creating the company. “This is a step towards corporatisation of DU by converting it into a limited company with shareholding invested into only two officials - VC and Registrar. We opposed the move and registered our dissent,” said Pawar.

Das said that the VC has invoked emergency powers to accord approval to the move. It was not taken up for discussion but was presented as a reported item. “The university imposed the decision on us without any discussion,” said Das.

Gupta, however, said that the criticism was unwarranted. “We have created the company so that DU can get funds. This was done according to prevailing government norms. The company has been created in the larger interest of the university. There is no ulterior motive,” said Gupta