Two shoot dead man on busy road in Delhi

ByJignasa Sinha
May 16, 2025 06:10 AM IST

The father and son were returning from the Saket court after attending a hearing in an attempted murder case

Two on a motorcycle intercepted a car on a busy Mehrauli road on Thursday afternoon and shot dead its 24-year-old driver before fleeing, in what police described as a premeditated murder linked to a property dispute.

Arun Lohiya
Arun Lohiya

The victim was identified as Arun Lohiya, a businessman dealing in scrap and based in southwest Delhi’s Aya Nagar. On the passenger seat of the black Mahindra Scorpio was his 50-year-old father, Rambir Lohiya, who police said was not targeted.

The father and son were returning from the Saket court after attending a hearing in an attempted murder case.

The shooting unfolded in full public view near Chhatarpur Metro station around 1pm, bringing traffic to a standstill. According to locals and police, the assailants fired over 10–12 rounds — some aimed at Lohiya and his car, others into the air.

Eyewitnesses said they tried to stop the attackers, even hurling helmets at them, but the duo managed to escape. Police have identified the suspects and are probing the murder, which they said was due to personal enmity — the victim and the accused hail from the same village.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said, “Arun was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. His father was unharmed. Preliminary investigation shows they were returning from a court hearing in an attempted murder case registered in Fatehpur Beri, in which Arun was the accused.”

“There’s a history of cross-complaints between the families. Arun had assaulted one of the accused last year, who was hospitalised for months. The accused plotted this attack as revenge,” said an officer. Chauhan said teams are searching the suspects. Police are also probing the suspects’ links to the Rohit Chaudhary gang. 

