Two siblings drown in southwest Delhi pond

Two siblings, a nine-year-old boy and his seven-year-old sister, allegedly drowned in a pond at Baba Haridas Mandir in southwest Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan on Monday evening, police said. According to police, a PCR call was received around 8.50pm.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 8.50pm at Baba Haridas Nagar police station about the missing children. Their mother reported that the siblings had stepped out of their accommodation in the village to play near the temple premises but did not return.

Multiple police teams were deployed on motorcycles, emergency response vehicles, and on foot to trace the children. Four teams also scanned CCTV footage from the temple and surrounding areas. “The children were seen moving towards the pond in the temple complex,” a senior police officer said.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of both bodies from the pond, known locally as the “mallah.” They were rushed to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Police said a post-mortem examination will establish the exact cause of death.

Officials added the family had recently shifted to a villager’s house in Jharoda after floods in Geetanjali Enclave. An investigation is underway.