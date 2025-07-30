Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Two suicides reported in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 06:14 am IST

A 25-year-old chartered accountant died by suicide in a Delhi hotel, leaving a note blaming no one. Meanwhile, a 37-year-old woman also took her life after a dispute.

A 25-year-old chartered accountant allegedly committed suicide at a hotel in New Delhi’s Bengali Market on Monday. The deceased posted a suicide note on social media, stated that nobody should be held responsible for his death.

The deceased, who lived at a paying guest house in Mehrauli, had checked into a hotel on Monday.

Police said his room was locked and the staff contacted them when he didn’t respond to them. In his post, the man mentioned his father’s demise in 2003 and his mother’s remarriage. Police his said uncle and cousins were called and the body was handed over to them. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the case.

In another incident, a 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in New Ashok Nagar after fighting with her live-in partner on Monday. Police said the woman was married and had a daughter, but had been living separately from her husband for seven to eight years.

Follow Us On