Two suicides reported in Delhi

A 25-year-old chartered accountant allegedly committed suicide at a hotel in New Delhi’s Bengali Market on Monday. The deceased posted a suicide note on social media, stated that nobody should be held responsible for his death. A man died by suicide at a hotel room in Mehrauli. (Representative photo)

The deceased, who lived at a paying guest house in Mehrauli, had checked into a hotel on Monday.

Police said his room was locked and the staff contacted them when he didn’t respond to them. In his post, the man mentioned his father’s demise in 2003 and his mother’s remarriage. Police his said uncle and cousins were called and the body was handed over to them. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the case.

In another incident, a 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in New Ashok Nagar after fighting with her live-in partner on Monday. Police said the woman was married and had a daughter, but had been living separately from her husband for seven to eight years.