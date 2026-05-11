Two wanted men arrested after gunfight with police

Two alleged shooters wanted in connection with a firing case in Karol Bagh were arrested after a late-night exchange of fire with the Delhi Police near Zakir Hussain College in central Delhi, police said on Sunday. Police said the accused arrived on a brown scooter around 10:20pm and allegedly opened indiscriminate fire after finding themselves surrounded by the police team. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Deepanshu alias Sahil alias Bouncer, 28, and Avinash, 24, both residents of Karol Bagh, sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the encounter and were later admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, the two were allegedly planning to target a shooter linked to the rival Rohit, alias Mota gang, when they were intercepted near Pratibha Vidyalaya on Turkman Road in the Kamla Market area on Friday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the arrests were part of the ongoing “Operation Gang Bust”, a coordinated crackdown against gangsters and repeat offenders operating in central and north districts.

“Specific intelligence was received that the accused persons would arrive armed in the Kamla Market area with the intention to eliminate a rival gang member,” Singh said.

Police said the accused arrived on a brown scooter around 10:20pm and allegedly opened indiscriminate fire after finding themselves surrounded by the police team. One of the bullets struck the bulletproof jacket worn by inspector Rohit Kumar, who was leading the operation.

Investigators recovered a pistol with magazine, a country-made firearm, three live cartridges, 10 empty cartridge cases and the scooter used in the incident. Police later found that the scooter had been stolen from Malviya Nagar last year.

Police said both accused have previous criminal involvement, including robbery and violent offences registered at Sarai Rohilla, Anand Parbat and Karol Bagh police stations.

A fresh case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered at Kamla Market police station, and further investigation is underway, police said.