Uber driver allegedly thrashed, keys snatched after collision with car in Delhi

An Uber cab driver was allegedly beaten up by a group of people riding a private vehicle after the two cars collided on Delhi - Noida flyway on Sunday. According to a Twitter user Alok Dixit, who had hailed the taxi from the airport, the road rage incident occurred when the private vehicle suddenly reversed and hit the cab on the flyway. The cab passenger said that the private vehicle "abruptly reversed" and collided with the Uber. (Screengrab)

The alleged attackers, which included women, immediately started thrashing the driver and demanding to pay up, which he refused. The group then reportedly snatched the car keys from the driver and fled, according to Dixit’s Twitter post. He claimed that they were left stranded in the flyway in Sarai Kale Khan area causing a traffic snarl for almost three hours.

In videos and pictures shared of the alleged violence, Dixit is heard trying to pacify the aggressors while the women keep shouting that there was a child in the car. He wrote, “Today I witnessed a group of individuals, who claimed to be educated, cruelly beating an innocent man - our Uber driver, Lal Chandra. When the ordeal was finally over, Lal Chandra was left deeply shaken and chose to head home, unable to continue his work for the day.”

He said that the incident shone light on the fact that ‘people like Chandra’ have no platform to raise their concerns. Dixit informed that the incident was reported to the Delhi Police and added that he will fight to ensure that the cab driver receives justice.

Responding to the tweets, the official handle of the Delhi Police said, “The matter has been taken cognizance of, and the needful is being done by the concerned.” However, Dixit, in another tweet, said that they have received no updates on the investigation or a registration of the complaint has been made yet.

He also shared that Uber helped him return home by arranging a cab in the middle of the flyway. Upon checking the assailants’ vehicle details, Dixit found that their insurance had expired in March this year, which, according to him, might explain their ‘irrational behaviour and demands for compensation’. Dixit also requested people to raise their voice against such acts of bullying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON