Umar Khalid disputes Delhi Police’s secret meet theory in riots case

Jawaharlal Nehru University student activist Umar Khalid on Tuesday told a Delhi court that the Delhi Police’s claim of him coordinating secret conspiratorial meetings linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots was “false” and that the meetings were in fact open discussions on peaceful protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Khalid, who remains in judicial custody for allegedly conspiring in the 2020 riots along with other activists, made the submissions before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who is hearing arguments on framing charges in the case. The submissions came a day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Police for failing to file a response to the bail applications moved by Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and other accused in the 2020 riots larger conspiracy case.

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Khalid, argued that the police narrative of “secret meetings” was contradicted by the evidence on record. “One of the protected witnesses, named Sierra, has told the police that secret meetings were held between January 21 and 23… pictures from the meeting have been uploaded on the Facebook profile of one of the attendees, then how is there secrecy?” Pais said. The counsel pointed out that the photographs showed Khalid and co-accused Gulfisha Fatima attending the meeting.

“The meetings were held by multiple persons to openly discuss peaceful protests against the CAA Bill… there was neither criminality nor any incitement in those discussions,” Pais said. He added that the Delhi Police’s chargesheet described Khalid as a “silent whisper” behind the violence, whereas the student leader was publicly seen denouncing violence in his speeches. “How is he (Khalid) speaking so openly in front of the witnesses if he was a silent whisper?” the counsel argued.

Pais further said, “Another witness claims that Gulfisha and Khalid incited women through their inciteful speeches to take up arms and acid bottles to cause violence… the witness has not said what the speech was about other than simply using the adjective that they were inciteful… I (Khalid) have not been named in any of the murder or vandalism FIRs.”

Opposing the Delhi Police’s allegation that Khalid directed members of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) WhatsApp group that allegedly planned the communal violence, Pais said neither did Khalid support any discussion on chakka jams nor was he the convenor of the group. “Sabah Dewan, who has not been made an accused by the police for their own reasons, was the convenor of JCC… I was not assigned any major role and in the two messages I had put out, I am in fact opposing protests outside the Delhi Police Headquarters,” Pais said.

The arguments on behalf of Khalid will continue on Wednesday, when Pais is expected to conclude submissions seeking Khalid’s discharge in the case.