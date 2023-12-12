Unauthorised colonies in Gurugram’s Sector 5 razed by DTCP

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in unauthorised colonies on Monday and Tuesday, during which constructions and roads made without any permission from competent authorities were demolished, officials aware of the matter said. HT Image

DTCP officials said that an illegal colony was being developed in revenue estate of Gurugram village in Sector 5, and action was initiated against it on Tuesday.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement, said 22 plinths, one property dealer’s office, two colony gates, 400 metre boundary wall and one under-construction structure was razed. “We have repeatedly said that illegal colonies in the city and on its outskirts will not be allowed to be developed. Notices were issued to the property owners to stop violations, but they did not stop as a result of which action was taken,” he said. Another drive was carried out by the enforcement department in Sohna under the leadership of Binesh Kumar, district town planner, Nuh.