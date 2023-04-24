Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 2 men fire at house, candle manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Siddhath Nagar: Police

2 men fire at house, candle manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Siddhath Nagar: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 03:08 PM IST

The Delhi police said two men fired two rounds on the door of a first-floor flat and three shots at the window of a ground-floor locked office of a candle manufacturing company

Two unidentified men fired at least five bullets at a house at Siddharth Nagar near Sunlight Colony in south Delhi before fleeing the neighbourhood on Sunday morning, police said adding that nobody was injured and the motive behind the firing could not be ascertained.

A CCTV footage shows the two suspects knocking on the door of the first floor flat and firing two bullets on its door when nobody responded. (Representative Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said the Sunlight Colony police station received a call regarding the incident around 7.30am. A police team reached there and through local enquiry learnt that two men fired two rounds on the door of a first-floor flat belonging to one Sohai Siddiqui, a hypnotherapist by profession. The miscreants also fired three shots at the window of a ground-floor locked office of a candle manufacturing company.

“CCTV footage shows the two suspects knocking on the door of the first floor flat. When nobody responded, they fired two bullets on its door and ran to the ground floor, where they fired three more shots before fleeing towards the railway underpass,” added DCP Deo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police incident house firing deputy commissioner of police south delhi call profession window door
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP