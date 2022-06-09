Unification allows MCD more office room, to rent out building in Shahdara
Even as the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi is taking shape, a major rejig of office space is taking place -- most of all in east Delhi.
Since the headquarters of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation has been shifted to the Civic Centre in central Delhi, the offices of Shahdara South zone will now be moved the EDMC headquarters in Patrparganj, the zonal deputy commissioner said in an order on Tuesday.
This, officials said, will allow the unified corporation to rent out the upcoming 12-storey building in Karkardooma that was meant to house Shahdara zone offices, to government offices and earn the “much-needed” revenue.
The order comes after the MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti inspected the EDMC headquarters on Monday.
Before they were unified by the Centre, the North corporation had its headquarters in the Civic Centre, the South MCD was operating out of the Civic Centre on rent, and the EDMC had its head office in a building in the Patparganj industrial area.
“Thereafter [after the MCD commissioner’s inspection], the officials and heads of departments inspected the premises. It was decided that space requirement of each department will be assessed and submitted o executive engineer (building)who will prepare a detailed plan for shifting the zonal office,” the order reads.
“The main headquarter on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg will house all the key offices. This has also led to reassessment of the requirement of building a new SDMC headquarters near Pragati Maidan. The project has failed to take off in the last four years,” official said. A common headquarter also lays to rest the ₹2,900 rent sharing controversy between the North and South civic bodies.
Ward development fund
According to senior MCD officials, each municipal ward in the city will be allocated a development fund of ₹25 lakh. Since there are no councillors at present, the money will be spent through the superintendent engineer, the officials said, adding that this will allow them to carry out general wear and tear works.
HT had reported that the civic body has also appointed nodal officers for managing the grievances in municipal wards in absence of the elected councillors. The official order that was issued on Monday by the engineering department of MCD stated that the fund can be used for any emergency work during monsoons, repair of the electrical installations, tubewells, parks, repair works of intersections, slip roads or to improve aesthetics of public spaces which witness large gatherings.
