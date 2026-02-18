Union minister launches CM Shri scheme in 75 Delhi schools

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday inaugurated the CM Shri School Scheme at 75 schools across Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. He was accompanied by chief minister Rekha Gupta and education minister Ashish Sood during a visit to a Sarojini-based school, while others were inaugurated digitally. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CM Rekha Gupta, and Delhi education minister Ashish Sood during the inauguration ceremony of CM Shri School at Sarojini Nagar. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Speaking at the launch, Sood said the CM Shri Schools are not limited to central areas of Delhi but are being established across the city, including in remote localities like Rohini and Hiran Kudna, to ensure their facilities are accessible to all students.

“The education model for the past 11 years was limited to select areas such as Rouse Avenue and Patparganj schools. But today, from Rohini to Dera Mandi, from Hiran Kudna to the farthest corners of Yamuna Paar, digital and technology-enabled education is being delivered uniformly across every part of Delhi,” said Sood.

The CM SHRI (Schools of Honesty, Responsibility and Innovation) initiative was announced in the 2025–26 Delhi Budget with an initial outlay of ₹100 crore to upgrade 60 government schools, but later expanded to 75 schools.

The CM-Shri Schools will provide enhanced infrastructure, including AI-enabled smart classrooms, a career counselling lab, ICT lab, digitised library, multi-sectoral skill lab, language lab, a resource room for inclusive education, and the CM Shri digital portal to support competitive exam preparation.

Commenting on the inauguration, Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj called the launch a rebranding event of existing Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSEs).

“Out of the these schools, not even a single one has been constructed by the BJP government. They are misleading the people of Delhi by merely replacing the name boards of existing schools,” Bharadwaj said.