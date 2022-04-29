Unusually hot April sees fire calls in Capital jump 26% from last year

Owing to a rise in temperature, the Capital has seen an increase of 26.5% in the number of fire calls received in April this year as compared to the corresponding month last year, data shared by Delhi Fire Services showed.

According to the data, a total of 3657 fire calls have been received in this month till April 27 while 2890 had been received in April 2021 till the corresponding date. “It’s a trend worldwide that fires increase in summers as compared to winters and there’s a reason for it. For any material to catch fire, it needs to reach a certain temperature. In summers, the temperature is already high so a small spark can cause fire in summers,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.

Summers also pose a tough challenge at firefighters who conduct firefighting operations. Many told HT that it’s the spirit of savig lives and stock that keeps them going while they try too douse fire in scorching heat.

Sushil Sehrawat, a 43-year-old fire operator who has been in the service since 2009, said that when they leave for work in the morning on usual days, they carry a few litres of bottle but nothing in particular to beat the heat. He shared how during the firefighting operations, they sometimes don’t even time to drink water. “When we are conducting an operation especially in summers, getting thirsty is natural but an operator cannot leave till there’s an official who would relieve them. There have been times when we are working for two hours straight without water even when we are thirsty because the situation demands it,” he said adding that there’s no time for food and water once they are on the job.

Sehrawat said that he and his fellow firefighters often also ask locals for help with water when they run out of their own water bottles.

Firefighters said that while the urge is to drink cold water, they don’t drink cold water to prevent falling sick. “The temperature of our bodies rises significantly because as it is the temperature is soaring outside and the fire adds to it, therefore, drinking cold water can dis-balance body functions. We only drink normal water during the operation,” said Pradeep Dahiya (38), another fire operator.

The new fire suits they have been allotted about two years ago are good to save them from the blaze but at the same time, are also very hot from inside, they said. “They are great and protects us from the fire but at the same time, it becomes very hot and leads to a lot of sweating. The shoes are very strong as well and while they protect us from sharp objects or other harmful material while walking, water enters the gum boots and impact the skin,” said Devender Kumar (46).

To beat the heat while firefighting, operators also use a tactic to feel slightly at ease - getting drenched themselves during the operation. “It lowers the temperature of the body and helps us feel better and feel the heat less,” said Kumar.