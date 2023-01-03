Video showing woman leaving Delhi hotel before being dragged by car surfaces

A video purportedly showing the 20-year-old woman, who was dragged under a car for at least two hours and found dead in the early hours of New Year’s Day, leaving a hotel in Rohini Sector 23 at 1:31am on January 1 on her scooty with another woman surfaced on Tuesday.

The investigators have seized the hotel’s CCTV footage and the register as they seek to ascertain the sequence of events as questions remained over what led to the horrific incident that triggered outrage.

Workers at the hotel said the two women checked in around 9 pm. Police were due to hold a press conference at noon to provide more details.

The investigators visited the hotel around 7pm on Monday and were also trying to contact other friends of the two women, who may have been with them on Saturday night.

The grisly death provoked outrage with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal calling for the death penalty for the five men, suspected to be drunk, in the car.

The five were arrested for culpable homicide. Police said the five in a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit the woman riding the scooty in Sultanpuri. The impact entangled her body to the underside of the car.

Unaware of this, the men drove on from the accident site, dragging her body for at least 14km. The body was later dislodged in a mangled state before local residents found it.

Questions and inconsistencies emerged about the death and how it occurred as it triggered protests.

Police on Monday said they detained the woman’s friend riding the scooty with her. She allegedly fled after the accident. The two women worked for an event management company.

Police said the five men borrowed a friend’s car and were on their way back after drinking and eating when they hit the woman in Sultanpuri.