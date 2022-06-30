Video shows man harassing minor girl, police register case
NEW DELHI: Days after a video of a man abusing and threatening a minor girl over her religion went viral on social media, the special cell of Delhi Police has registered a case in the matter. Police, however, said that the incident doesn’t appear to have taken place in Delhi.
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said it had taken suo-motu cognizance of the viral video, after which the commission’s chief Swati Maliwal sent a notice to Delhi Police on June 26 seeking urgent action in the matter.
In the video, a man is heard abusing the girl and making hurtful comments regarding her community. He also asks her whether she belongs to the particular community, then threatens to beat her and asks her to abuse her religion. The girl appears scared.
DCW, in a statement, said that Delhi Police informed them that a first information report under sections 295A, 298, 504 of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the special cell. Police also informed them that the matter is being investigated and they are making all efforts to identify the perpetrator.
Delhi Police has also issued a notice to social media platforms to remove the video, the statement said.
Maliwal said, “The video is horrific and communal. A little girl is being clearly targeted due to her religion. Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the matter after the commission’s notice. I hope that the perpetrator will be identified and arrested soon. Stringent action must be taken against such people who try to disturb the social fabric of society with their communal thoughts and criminal acts.”
-
Plastic ban: SUP still available in Delhi markets, traders waiting for alternatives
New Delhi: A day before a ban on 19 single-use plastic items was going to come into force, many of these items were still available in markets across the city most shopkeepers saying that the alternatives to the banned articles were in short supply. At the Karol Bagh market, multiple shops, include juice and lassi sellers were using plastic cups. At the Lajpat Nagar Central market, plastic cutlery was still available at the eateries.
-
Admissions to govt co-ed college in Jewar to start from June 30
Admissions to the government co-ed degree college located in Rabupura village, Jewar will begin on Thursday, officials informed. The college is affiliated to the Chaudhary Charan Singh University, which will conduct the admission process. According to Dr Meerut division, regional officer, higher education department, RK Gupta, the college will offer courses in film studies, fashion designing and civil aviation to help students get skilled and ready for jobs.
-
Student alleges molestation by Tripura MLA in Delhi
A student of a Delhi college, temporarily residing in Tripura Bhawan was allegedly molested by former Tripura tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia on Tuesday night, police said, adding they have registered a case against him. Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the police received a complaint of molestation at Tripura Bhawan on Tuesday night. Jamatia could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.
-
Delhi Police hunt for man who smuggled abroad at least 500 stolen cellphones
The Delhi Police is on the lookout for a resident of Old Delhi, who is believed to be one of the biggest smugglers of stolen phones to countries outside India. Senior police officers identified Kashim by his first name, Kashim, and said he was a resident of Sadar Bazar. KPS Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell), said the stolen phones were sent via courier mail to Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Gulf countries.
-
Gujarat BJP delegation wraps up inspection of Delhi school, hospitals
A 17-member delegation from the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was in the national capital to “expose the reality” of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi model of governance, concluded their inspection of Delhi government schools and hospitals on Wednesday, even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed a hope that they would take lessons from Delhi to improve the educational and health-care systems in their state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics