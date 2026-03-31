New Delhi, The Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements in northwest Delhi ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, with senior officers conducting flag marches and an Aman committee meeting held in Jahangirpuri to ensure communal harmony, an officer said on Tuesday. Vigil stepped up, Aman committee meeting held in Delhi's Jahangirpuri ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

A multi-layered security plan has been implemented across the district for the festival on April 2, with special focus on sensitive areas such as Jahangirpuri in view of the 2022 violence.

Senior officers are closely monitoring the situation on the ground, while additional police personnel and paramilitary forces, including a company of the Rapid Action Force , have been deployed in vulnerable pockets.

Police said they have also intensified bike and foot patrolling in sensitive areas, markets, temples and procession routes to ensure safety and law and order.

"An Aman committee meeting was convened at the Jahangirpuri police station. DCP Akanksha Yadav, Additional DCP Sikandar Singh and ACP Rohit Gupta were present during the meeting," a senior police officer said.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening coordination with residents and ensuring peaceful conduct of festivities. Discussions were held on security arrangements, crowd management and strict adherence to guidelines during the procession, according to the officer.

Police said all processions will follow designated routes and fixed timings under close supervision. Adequate deployment and senior officers on the ground will ensure continuous monitoring. Authorities have capped participation at 500 people per procession and imposed restrictions, including a ban on carrying weapons, lathis or any hazardous object. Provocative slogans or speeches that may disturb communal harmony have also been prohibited.

"Surveillance has been enhanced through CCTV cameras, drones and local intelligence inputs. Barricades have been placed at key points, and area domination exercises and flag marches are being carried out to instil confidence among residents," the officer said.

A comprehensive traffic diversion plan has also been put in place to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Police said the elaborate arrangements are aimed at preventing any untoward incident in view of the 2022 violence in Jahangirpuri, when eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson incidents during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, with several vehicles torched.

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