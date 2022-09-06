Vista inauguration: Traffic curbs on 10 roads leading to India Gate from 6-9pm
New Delhi: Anticipating a large turnout of people post-inauguration of the Central Vista scheduled on September 8 (Thursday) at C-Hexagon, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday night issued a detailed traffic arrangements plan, which included several traffic restrictions and diversions
With the inauguration of the Central Vista many public spaces such as lawns and fountains around the Rajpath will also be made accessible for the public, the traffic police said.
With the inauguration of the Central Vista many public spaces such as lawns and fountains around the Rajpath will also be made accessible for the public, the traffic police said.
In their advisory, the traffic police said that to facilitate the safety of pedestrians, including children, and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi district (central Delhi), general traffic will be diverted from at least 10 roads leading to the C-Hexagon between 6pm and 9 pm on Thursday.
The affected roads will be: Tilak Marg (from C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road crossing), Purana Quila Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing), Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing), Shahjahan Marg (from C-Hexagon to Q-Point), Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to Man Singh roundabout), Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to Jaswant Singh Road roundabout), Kasturba Gandhi Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg crossing), and Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg crossing).
As a result of the diversions on the above-mentioned roads, as many as 12 connecting roads and junctions are expected to witness “heavy volume” of traffic on Thursday. These roads and junctions will be W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithviraj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Windsor Place roundabout, Claridges Hotel roundabout, Man Singh Road, MLNP roundabout, Janpath, Feroz Shah Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road.
“Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the mentioned roads for their convenience,” deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Aalap Patel said.
Apart from the private vehicles, the traffic police will also be imposing diversions from as many as 16 points from 6 pm on Thursday and it will be in force till 9 pm. The decision has been taken keeping in view a high footfall in and around India Gate post-inauguration of Central Vista.
The diversion points for the buses will be: Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama crossing on Ring Road, south foot of Lodhi flyover, south foot of Moolchand flyover, ITO-IP flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Vihar, Tis Hazari- roundabout Mori Gate junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T Point, and Dhaula Kuan.
“DTC, DIMTS and other public transport authorities are requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public,” said DCP Patel.
The traffic police have also requested to organise a “park and ride” facility from four pick-up points to C-Hexagon. The four points are Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and JLN Stadium.
In view of the large number of expected footfall, people are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to the Central Vista. Instead they should use public transport or avail “park and ride” facilities, the traffic advisory read.
