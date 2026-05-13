‘Want students to become job creators, not just job seekers’

Professor Susan Elias was appointed the first woman principal of St Stephen’s College in New Delhi, a first in its 145-year history. HT’s Gargi Shukla reached out to Elias to discuss her appointment. Edited excerpts: Professor Susan Elias was appointed the first woman principal of St Stephen’s College in New Delhi, a first in its 145-year history.

What does being appointed the first woman principal of St Stephen’s mean to you?

I definitely feel excited to head such a premier institution, but I do not necessarily believe that my gender played a major role in the selection process. I was asked several questions related to research, artificial intelligence (AI), and technology, which made it clear to me that the institution was looking for someone with a strong academic and technological background, irrespective of gender. They would have selected anyone who best matched those requirements. Perhaps my 15 years of experience in AI and related research areas contributed significantly to my selection. I have led many projects over the last decade, but becoming the first woman to lead the institution will be a new experience for me.

What are your plans for the college?

The admission season will begin soon, so my immediate priority is to understand the process as thoroughly as possible and become familiar with the responsibilities that come with this role. That is my short-term goal. In the long run, I definitely want to leverage my strengths in AI, research, and technology to ensure that everyone, students, faculty, and the larger Stephen’s community, including alumni, are able to enhance their AI skills and work more efficiently in an evolving world. Secondly, I want to focus on encouraging students to become job creators rather than just job seekers. I believe entrepreneurship can be meaningfully integrated with the college’s strong foundation in the humanities and liberal arts. My aim is to help create alternative career pathways, supported by a strong culture of research, innovation, and interdisciplinary learning.

Is there an aspect of the college you wish to change?

As a pre-Independence institution, St Stephen’s College has long held a distinct edge in humanities and social sciences, and it has produced many thought leaders who have contributed significantly to the country. In the years ahead, I would also like the institution to be recognised for nurturing entrepreneurs and innovators. At the same time, I do not wish to disturb the college’s legacy in any way; rather, I hope to build upon it.

How will educationists face the challenge of teaching a new generation of students fully dependent on AI?

That is a classic question that often puzzles many people... I believe that a doctor who understands AI will be preferred over one who does not. In my own case as well, it is my strong background in AI that has created opportunities for me. Rather than being seen as a replacement, AI should be viewed as a tool that enhances human capability and effectiveness.

You have never studied or taught in Delhi. How excited are you about the move?

I have neither studied nor taught in Delhi before, but I have had several opportunities to visit the city because of my defence-related projects and my interactions with the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Delhi, being the national capital and home to many major headquarters, also offered opportunities to interact with international delegations and professionals from diverse fields.

Back in my hometown of Chennai, there has always been a certain buzz and fascination about Delhi. Whenever I travelled here for work, I would often extend my stay by a couple of days before or after my meetings to explore the city. Over the years, one thing I particularly looked forward to during these visits was the lunch buffet at Gulati. The role is new and so is the city, and I look forward to exploring both.

What did you dream of becoming as a child and what was your childhood like?

My roots are in Kerala, but my father moved to Chennai at a young age during his working years to start a factory. I was born and brought up in Chennai, and for my siblings and me, our father was our greatest inspiration. He strongly believed that we should aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers. Unfortunately, I lost him at a young age, but the values and outlook he instilled in us have always remained close to my heart. I feel that those early lessons and his entrepreneurial spirit deeply influenced and shaped my passion for entrepreneurship.