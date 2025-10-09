Want to expand Ridge board, Centre tells SC

The Centre has proposed expanding Delhi’s current Ridge Management Board (RMB) to include more members and broaden its representation – aiming to streamline decision-making, tighten oversight, and strengthen conservation efforts in one of the city’s most ecologically sensitive zones. This expanded board, as per the proposal, will encompass additional officials and experts from the Union and Delhi governments, police, civic bodies, and environmental sectors. The idea of a unified authority to govern the Ridge – often called Delhi’s “green lungs”. (Hindustan Times)

The proposal, filed by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) on Tuesday, follows the Supreme Court’s suggestion in August for creating a single-window clearance system for all permissions related to tree-felling and developmental activities on Ridge land. Currently, the Ridge is fragmented among multiple agencies, leading to overlapping jurisdictions and frequent conflicts over control.

The affidavit was taken up by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai and justice K Vinod Chandran, which asked amicus curiae and senior advocate K Parmeshwar to file a brief note with his comments on the proposed mechanism. “We will pass an order next Wednesday saying that this board shall be vested with all the powers stated here, and those aggrieved by its decision can approach this court or the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” the bench observed.

The idea of a unified authority to govern the Ridge – often called Delhi’s “green lungs” – was mooted by the apex court on August 6, amid concerns that rampant encroachment and piecemeal clearances were eroding forest cover despite long-standing judicial protection. Several agencies, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD), have previously faced contempt proceedings for unauthorised tree-felling or construction in the zone.

According to the MoEFCC affidavit, the current five-member RMB, headed by the Delhi chief secretary, will be expanded to a minimum of 12 members. Alongside existing members such as the DDA Vice-Chairman, Delhi Environment and Forests Principal Secretary, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the proposed board will also include two representatives from the Union government -- one from the Director General of Forests and another from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. Additionally, it will feature the chiefs of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Director General of CPWD, a Delhi Police representative, the Principal Secretary (Land Revenue), and two NGO nominees. [CHECK]

While retaining its core mandate of protecting Ridge land, the reconstituted board will have enhanced powers – including the authority to remove unauthorised occupation or construction and to grant or deny permissions under relevant forest, environmental, and urban planning laws. It may also co-opt experts in forestry, ecology, or conservation for consultations, a flexibility missing in the current structure.

The Centre said, “Upon approval by this board, the proposals for developmental projects on Delhi Ridge may be sent by the GNCTD of Delhi to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) for its concurrence whose decision would be final before processing them under various regulatory Acts.”

Appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, said, “What we are proposing is the institutional oversight mechanism. There will also be judicial oversight over these decisions.”

The court observed, “Why should there be judicial oversight on each decision? Anyone who is aggrieved can approach the court.”

Parmeshwar suggested that a CEC member be co-opted into the RMB to enhance transparency and proposed further refinements to the body’s decision-making process.

The court’s August 6 order was passed while considering a report of the CEC last year that flagged concerns over the depleting ridge cover in Delhi due to encroachment and a rise in diversion of land for non-forestry purposes. It pointed out that notifications demarcating the ridge land dated May 24, 1994 and March 19, 1996 had shown the total reserve forest area would be 7,784 hectares. However, the total land notified as ridge covers an area of 103.48 hectares only.

The order was passed while hearing the TN Godavarman matter where the issue of protection of forests and wildlife across the country is being considered. The issue of encroachment of Delhi ridge arose in a separate petition filed in MC Mehta case heard by another bench and the same was transferred to the bench hearing the TN Godavarman cases.

The report by CEC showed that 5% of the total ridge land in Delhi is under encroachment. The report filed in May 2024 said, “The management of the ridge land does not seem to be up to the mark, 5% is under encroachment, rate of diversion is on rise and 4% has been diverted.”

The total ridge land in Delhi is divided as Northern Ridge (87 hectares), Central Ridge (864 ha), South Central Ridge (Mehrauli: 626 ha) and Southern Ridge (6200 ha). The expert panel could only compile data with regard to 6626 ha of forest land under the ownership of the Forest Department of Delhi government. Out of this, 308.552 ha, i.e. around 5% area, is under encroachment, it added.

The original notification for the ridge issued in 1994 covered an area of 7,777 hectares and the same was extended in 1996 to include “Nanakpura ridge” under section 4 of Forest Act taking the total notified ridge reserve forest space to 7,784 hectares. The ridge is under ownership of multiple agencies with a substantial portion lying with DDA.

The Delhi ridge is the tail end of the ancient Aravalli Hills, extending from Gujarat, all through Rajasthan, Haryana and ending in Delhi. It is called the “green lung” of the city, being home to a variety of flora and fauna, and plays a crucial role in cutting down the effects of pollution.