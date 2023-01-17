Video: In Delhi, miscreants shoot at man, flee with 5 lakh on bike

Days after unidentified men shot a man and looted ₹5 lakh cash from him in Roop Nagar area of north Delhi, a video of the chilling incident surfaced on Tuesday. A CCTV camera footage from Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar area, shows four persons on two bikes looting the man, reportedly 42-year-old Hunny Kumar Kalra, after firing on his right leg.

The victim received a bullet injury on his leg during the robbery that took place on Sunday, the police said. The police earlier hold news agency ANI that they reached the spot after receiving a call at 6am regarding an alleged robbery and a weapon injury near Ration Godown Shakti Nagar.

#WATCH | CCTV footage of January 14 from Delhi's Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar area, where 4 people on 2 motorbikes looted a 42-year-old man by shooting at his right leg. pic.twitter.com/wv29g8Qlkf — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, was looted and hit by a bullet in his right leg while he was taking ₹5 lakh as a payment back to his employer, confirmed the police.

Kalra works at a plastic granules trader shop in Kirti Nagar and was getting the payment on his bike from Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar to the Shalimar Bagh area. ANI added that Kalra was intercepted on the way by the four accused on two bikes who took the money from him and shot him.

Kalra was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently stable, the police added.

An FIR was registered under sections 392/394/397/34 IPC read with 25/27 and the police are investigating the matter further.

