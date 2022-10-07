Watch: Man gives cops a slip on way to medical tests, slapped with a fresh case

A man, arrested on charges of cheating, managed to escape the custody of the Delhi Police on Thursday evening while being taken for medical examination. Now, a separate case has been registered against him at the Badarpur police station, besides departmental action being initiated against two police personnel for negligence of duty.

#WATCH | Delhi: Accused gives Police a slip while being taken for medical examination. Case registered at PS Cyber Cell,Badarpur. Departmental action initiated against SI Mohit & Ct Ajay for negligence of duty



Accused was arrested in a fabricated arms licence case



(Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/TumMGXC40R — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

CCTV footage shared by ANI showed a police officer holding the man, identified as Vicky Abhishek Sinha, 42, and waiting along with another person. Sinha, an accused in an arms license case, then bends slowly, pretending to tie his laces. Within seconds, he frees himself and runs in the opposite direction. Soon after, the two men in-charge run after him, while another personnel also starts running after Sinha.

Also Read| Bihar govt calls for more flights on Darbhanga-Delhi route amid high air fare

Sinha, a resident of Orange County in Uttar Pradesh’s Indirapuram, was arrested on Thursday after a case was registered against him on September 30. He has been slapped charges under sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for fabrication of documents in an arms licence matter at the cyber police station of the southeast district, a senior police officer said.

On Friday, another case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the IPC was registered against him.

Days ago, gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the key accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, fled from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of Punjab’s Mansa police.

The incident resulted in suspension and later arrest of Pritpal Singh, Mansa CIA in-charge and a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moose Wala murder case.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)