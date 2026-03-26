Water crisis continues to hit Central Delhi, DJB promises supply restoration

Several parts of central Delhi continued to face water supply issues for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as the Chandrawal-2 water treatment plant remained partially dysfunctional. Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials have promised full supply restoration by Thursday. (Representative image)

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials have promised full supply restoration by Thursday. Complaints regarding water shortage came from areas such as Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Karol Bagh, Prem Nagar, Old Rejendra Nagar and Malkaganj among others.

DJB officials said operations at the plant were affected after its pump house got flooded on March 22. The pump house, a critical installation, was impacted after a 600mm diameter pipeline burst.

Partial operations were started after restoring the pumps but further tests were being carried out to ensure that there is no moisture left in the electrical equipment. Full supply restoration is expected by Thursday, said DJB officials,

Swati Singh, a resident of Karol Bagh, said, “There has been no supply in the Karol Bagh area since the past four days, and no clarity on when it will resume. Calls to helpline numbers did not elicit a response and private tankers are quoting exorbitant prices.”

Satpal from West Patel Nagar said that the water supply in their area has been disrupted for the past four days. “The public is desperate for every drop of water. DJB should restore supply at the earliest.”

Sushant Goyal of Malkaganj said, “It has been three days since the supply to Malkaganj and Sohan Ganj areas was disrupted. At least a restoration date should be provided.”

Ashok Bhasin, president of Federation of North Delhi Residents’ Welfare Association, said they continued to receive complaints on Wednesday. “This is the fourth evening in a row that we haven’t got water. People are being forced to buy cans.”

A DJB official said water supply is expected to be restored completely by Wednesday night.

DJB said that currently, two pump sets of 18 MGD capacity are operational. In addition, two pump sets of 11 MGD capacity are running on no-load and are expected to be taken on load by the night end. Bases on this, water supply is expected to be restored to about 100% by tonight.

Meanhwile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vishesh Ravi on Wednesday led a protest at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, accompanied by a large group of supporters carrying placards raised the slogans “Rekha Gupta, Pani Do”