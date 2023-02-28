Water levels in Yamuna dip, hit regular supply to several areas in Delhi

A nearly three-foot fall in water level of the Yamuna below normal at the Wazirabad barrage has reduced the water output by at least 15%, impacting supply of water to major parts of the city, officials said on Monday. According to DJB, the Wazirabad barrage after 1965 recorded its lowest ever water level at 667 ft on July 16, 2021. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The barrage majorly serves parts of north, south and central Delhi. As on Monday evening, water level at the Wazirabad barrage hovered around 671.8 feet against the normal levels of 674.5ft, according to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials.

Issuing an advisory in this regard on Sunday, the board has said some areas might receive a low pressure water supply as a result. These areas include Delhi gate, Model Town, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Greater Kailash and Majnu ka Tila, the advisory said.

A senior DJB official said that the fall in water level started from Saturday, reducing by 15-20% the operational output of the Wazirabad water treatment plant. “The water levels started going down from Saturday last week and they have reached around 671.8 feet. Even though the situation is under control, we have sent an SOS letter to Haryana Irrigation Department as further reduction in water levels may lead to a water supply crisis,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Even though Delhi, like other regions, is witnessing a premature rise in temperatures, Yamuna witnesses frequent spells of low water levels during the summer months. Delhi primarily gets 40% of its raw water from Yamuna, released by Haryana, and the rest from the Ganga, through Uttar Pradesh, and Bhakra Nangal dam from Punjab.

The Wazirabad barrage was built in 1959 on the Yamuna and it forms the primary holding area from where raw water is lifted to the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants.DJB operates seven other WTPs across the city.

The water supply problem, DJB officials said, is presently restricted to the Wazirabad WTP. However, if the crisis continues, WTPs at Chandrawal and Okhla may be hit next, a DJB official said.

“The areas which may get low pressure water supply include areas around Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South extension, Greater Kailash, Majnu ka Tila, CGO Complex, LNJP Hospital, Timarpur, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Burari and adjoining areas,” the DJB advisory said.

Residents took to social media on Monday to express their outrage over the inconsistent water supply. Anami Kumar, a resident of Timarpur, tweeted that the problem of low water levels in Yamuna used to come in summer months but this time it has started much earlier in February.

Lalit Chanan, a resident of Vinobapuri,tweeted that there was no water supply in his locality over the last 24 hours.