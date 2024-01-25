Water supply contractor assaulted in Gurugram over business rivalry

A 32-year-old water supply contractor was allegedly assaulted by at least six people at a café in Gurugram’s Sector 92 on Wednesday while he was having food along with his friend, police officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Police are questioning people and have roped in a cyber crime team to conduct technical surveillance. (Representative photo)

The victim was identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Sadrana village in Sector 93, they added.

Police said Singh identified one of the attackers as a member of his rival group that asked him to stop his business in the locality.

“Two men came inside the cafe and asked me to come out. Both of them then called more people at the spot. When I started to move towards my car, they assaulted me and I collapsed,” he said.

He added, “My friends took me to a private hospital in Manesar and informed police and my family members.”

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police, said, “Police are questioning people and have roped in a cyber crime team to conduct technical surveillance.”

Police said over 60 cases have been registered against the gangs involved in illegal water supply, who have assaulted at least 24 people who tried to supply water in their area in the last two years.