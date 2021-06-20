Water supply in Delhi to be affected today in these areas

The water supply to several areas in the national capital will be affected due to rise in ammonia pollution and algae in Yamuna river, according to Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The board said that this will hamper water production at its Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants.

“Due to increase in the Ammonia pollution and high algae in Yamuna River, water production has been curtailed from Water Treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of June 20, 2021, in the following areas and so on till the ammonia level in river reduces to treatable limit,” the DJB said in a release on Saturday.

It has advised people to make judicious use of water and said that water tankers shall be available on demand in certain areas.

According to the DJB, the areas that will be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Prahladpur and adjoining area, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.

Last month too, the water supply to parts of Delhi was affected twice - due to turbidity in raw water from Upper Ganga Canal and Haryana releasing less water into the Yamuna.

The areas affected on May 12 due to high turbidity were Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Saidulajab, Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Kondli, Dallupura, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Jafrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali, Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar,Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishwakarma Park, Lalita Park, Seelampur, Shastripark, Bhrampuri, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Okhla, Kalkaji, Batla House Ext., Kalindi Colony, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Greater Kailash, South Extn., Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road and Kaka Nagar.

On May 6, DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said that the supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants was hit due to a reduction in the release of raw water into Yamuna river by Haryana, which has consequently pulled down the water level at Wazirabad pond.

Water supply to parts of central Delhi, north Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi and Cantonment areas was affected for three days due to it.

On average, the DJB supplies 900 MGD (million gallons daily) water, with demand peaking at 1,100 MGD in summer months.